🎓 Reardan, WA Teaching Roles: Multiple Short-Term School Openings

Reardan schools are looking for extra hands this winter and spring. If you’re a teacher or para who likes smaller-town schools and clear start/end dates, these are worth a look.

Employer: Reardan-Edwall School District

Reardan-Edwall School District Location: Reardan, WA – Reardan Middle School

– Reardan Middle School Type: Temporary leave replacement (January–March)

Salary: Not listed

Step into a middle school Special Education classroom and keep services running smoothly while the regular teacher is out. Good fit if you’re patient, collaborative, and comfortable supporting students with diverse learning needs.

Employer: Reardan-Edwall School District

Reardan-Edwall School District Location: Reardan, WA – district-wide support

– district-wide support Type: TEMPORARY (February–March)

Salary: Not listed

Support teachers and students in different classrooms across the district. Great short-term role if you enjoy helping kids one-on-one or in small groups and can adapt to different grade levels.

Employer: Reardan-Edwall School District

Reardan-Edwall School District Location: Reardan, WA – Reardan Middle School

– Reardan Middle School Type: TEMPORARY leave replacement (January–March)

Salary: Not listed

Teach Middle School Science for a defined term and keep students on track with their labs and projects. Ideal if you like engaging, hands-on lessons and can manage a busy classroom.

Employer: Reardan-Edwall School District

Reardan-Edwall School District Location: Reardan, WA – Reardan Elementary School

– Reardan Elementary School Type: Temporary leave replacement (February–June)

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Elementary TLC Special Education program, supporting younger students who need extra help. This is the longest opening on the list, good if you want a steadier assignment through late spring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions about hours, grade levels, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.