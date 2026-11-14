Photo Credit: @jessicaalba / Instagram

Actress and Honest Company founder Jessica Alba turned a post-workout stretch into a lesson in athleisure styling. The Instagram Story showed the look that balanced sleek basics with practical details.

Jessica Alba gets stretching in skimpy Alo sports bra and matching leggings

Photo Credit: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba stretches it out in a black Alo sports bra and high-waisted leggings. The sports bra featured a cutout back and was paired with matching leggings featuring the Alo logo on the waistband. At first glance, the set appeared simple and functional; however, the cropped cut and the cutout detail gave the sports bra a subtle edge, thus adding interest to an otherwise all-black look.

Throughout the routine, the fit stayed sleek and streamlined. The leggings hugged her legs through a deep, twisting stretch, with one arm extended across the mat and her forehead resting near the floor. Meanwhile, the wide waistband provided a smooth base, ensuring the entire set moved with her.

To accessorize, Alba kept a black baseball cap on, with her hair in a low ponytail, and wore black fingerless workout gloves alongside a fitness tracker on her wrist. Ultimately, the monochrome palette kept the focus on the athletic silhouette.

The setting matched the wellness mood. Two yoga mats were layered on a light wood floor, one brown with a curved line pattern and one tan with a scalloped edge from Bala. A cork roller printed with “Live. Beautiful.” and a dumbbell sat nearby, completing the home-gym scene.

Notably, Alba is a regular on the wellness scene, and she often shares her routines on Instagram. In fact, her trainer, Ramona Braganza, has said the actress enjoys Iyengar yoga, which focuses on holding poses longer.

Moreover, the all-black approach is a familiar one for her. She often favours simple, monochrome workout sets, relying on cut and fit rather than loud colours.

Ultimately, by combining a cutout detail and a neutral palette, Alba’s black Alo set reminded fashion watchers that the best activewear is built to move, and still looks polished.

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