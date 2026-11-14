Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Sisters and social media stars Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle delivered a masterclass in playful minimalism while posing for the Winter 2026 cover of V Magazine. The post on Instagram showed the look that balanced sporty details with high-fashion polish, letting micro-length Miu Miu pieces and a bold red V logo do the talking.

Alix and Ashtin Earle go micro in tiny Miu Miu shorts for joint V Magazine cover

The cover, titled “Earles Just Wanna Have Fun,” shows Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle lounging on a blush pink velvet armchair in a modernist space framed by floor-to-ceiling glass. Alix reclines across the foreground, while Ashtin leans above her with one arm lifted to her head. The soft, vintage-feeling setting creates a relaxed backdrop that contrasts with the red V slicing across the frame.

Alix wore tiny navy Miu Miu shorts trimmed with a gray reflective stripe, paired with a red textured crop top. At first glance, the pieces looked sporty and casual, but the micro length and cropped cut gave the look of a daring edge. Hence, it keeps the silhouette short, sharp, and playful.

Ashtin matched the mood in a navy cropped top with an open front and a Miu Miu skirt, with the label’s logo waistband peeking into the frame. A dark headband swept her long hair away from her face, adding a preppy touch.

The styling leaned intentionally effortless. Alix wore her long blonde hair in loose, tousled waves, while Ashtin’s dark hair fell straight. Makeup stayed fresh and natural, which allowed the clothes to remain front and centre.

Footwear played a key role in finishing the ensemble. Black Mary Jane-style shoes peeked into the frame, adding a retro touch to the sporty shorts.

The cover accompanies the issue’s “Meet the Earles Next Door” story, in which the sisters look back on conquering social media before moving into reality television. Alix playfully notes in the interview that her sister seems edgy online but is shy in real life.

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