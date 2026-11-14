Photo Credit: @sofiavergara - Instagram

Sofia Vergara proved that even a casual afternoon at Skechers HQ can turn into a stylish outing. The actress visited the brand’s family in Manhattan Beach and shared a glimpse of her shoe-shopping experience with fans. However, her fitted, body-hugging outfit also caught plenty of attention.

Sofia Vergara takes her pick from Skechers shoes as she shows off her curves in a body-hugging top

Sofia Vergara wore a body-hugging chocolate-brown, long-sleeved outfit. The simple design featured a classic round neckline and a close-fitting silhouette that highlighted her figure. She paired it with blue jeans, keeping the rest of her outfit relaxed and effortless.

The actress added a little shine with a gold pendant necklace. Her long brunette hair fell straight over her shoulders, while her understated makeup complemented the casual look. The fitted top brought a polished touch to her otherwise laid-back ensemble.

But Vergara also had plenty of shoes to choose from. She posed behind a table covered with different Skechers styles, including chunky cream sneakers, neutral-toned designs and darker athletic pairs. In one photo, she reached for a black sneaker while examining the collection. Another showed her holding up a burgundy pair with a contrasting sole. The brand’s Los Angeles display shelves appeared in the background, showcasing rows of colourful footwear. Vergara looked right at home as she explored the selection and posed for the camera.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Best afternoon visiting my @skechers family in Manhattan beach!!” Fans quickly joined the conversation, with many complimenting the actress. “She can afford the whole company lol,” one person joked. Another simply called her “what a doll,” while a third wrote, “Still as beautiful.”

Between the relaxed denim, figure-hugging top and her hands-on shoe shopping, Vergara made the brand visit look like a stylish afternoon out. Her latest appearance also showed how a simple fitted top can become the centrepiece of an effortless casual outfit.

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