Photo Credit: Sophie Aultman/Getty Images

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has officially entered her mom era. The singer surprised fans by announcing the arrival of her first child on Instagram. She shared the happy news alongside a series of intimate black-and-white photos. Lavigne captioned the post, “Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived.” However, she did not reveal her baby daughter’s name, birth date, or the identity of the child’s father.

Avril Lavigne introduces baby daughter to the world in wildly adorable leopard print onesie

Avril Lavigne’s baby photos gave fans a sweet first look at the newborn. In one image, the singer lovingly cradled her daughter against her chest. She wore a simple crop top with blue denim jeans. Her long blonde hair was styled loose with a center part. Black nail polish and her signature tattoos completed the understated look.

However, her baby daughter stole the spotlight in a leopard-print onesie. The tiny outfit was paired with a matching bow headband and little black socks. The bold print gave the newborn an edgy style that felt perfectly on brand for the rocker mom.

Another photo captured the baby’s tiny hand wrapped around an adult’s finger. The close-up highlighted the touching family moment. A third image showed a skateboard placed beside three pairs of shoes. Fans quickly guessed the shoes belonged to Lavigne, her baby, and the child’s father.

The singer has kept the rest of the details private. She has not spoken publicly about her pregnancy before the announcement. She also has not confirmed the baby’s father. This marks Lavigne’s first child. It is also her first Instagram post of the year. For her fans, this was the surprise reveal.

The heartfelt post offered a rare glimpse into the singer’s personal life. It also introduced fans to her newest little star, who has already made a memorable first impression in her eye-catching leopard-print outfit.

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