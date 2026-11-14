Photo Credit: @avrillavigne - Instagram

Avril Lavigne has a new little addition to her family, and her baby announcement came with a sweet nod to her pop-punk roots. The singer surprised fans by revealing that she has welcomed her first child, sharing a series of black-and-white pictures on Instagram. One photo brought back memories of her iconic early-2000s style.

Avril Lavigne throws it back to ‘Sk8er Boi’ era for the cutest baby announcement

Avril announced the arrival of her baby girl with the caption, “Our Mini Fucking Princess has.” The singer shared three pictures, giving fans a glimpse of her new chapter as a mother. In the first, she and her partner held the newborn’s tiny hand, while another showed Avril cradling her daughter. The baby wore a cute leopard-print outfit with a matching headband.

However, the third picture was a particularly fun tribute to Avril’s signature style. It showed three pairs of black-and-white checkerboard Vans slip-on shoes arranged on a skateboard. There were two adult-sized pairs and one tiny pair for the newest member of the family. The picture brought back the skate-inspired fashion that became closely linked to Avril during her early music career.

The choice also recalled her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi,” one of the songs that helped establish her pop-punk image. With her neckties, wristbands, tank tops, baggy trousers, and checkerboard shoes, Avril became known for a style that stood apart from the polished pop looks of the time. The tiny Vans made the announcement feel like a sweet way to pass a little piece of that style on to her daughter.

Avril has kept her personal life largely private, making the announcement an unexpected surprise for fans. She has not shared her daughter’s name or publicly revealed her partner’s identity. She has not shared further details about her daughter or her plans following the announcement.

Avril’s tiny checkerboard Vans made the announcement even sweeter, bringing her signature Sk8er Boi style into her daughter’s first family photos. It’s a playful little nod to the look that became such a big part of her identity.

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