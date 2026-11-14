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Florence Pugh’s body-hugging Harris Reed skirt suit puts her curves front and center at ‘East of Eden’ event
By Shruti Saraogi,13 days ago
Florence Pugh brought sculptural drama to an East of Eden event. The actress wore a black satin Harris Reed skirt suit that traced her waist and hips. Huge puffed shoulders gave the fitted look dramatic proportions, while a high collar and a pencil skirt kept the shape sharp.
Florence Pugh’s body-hugging Harris Reed skirt suit puts her curves front and center at ‘East of Eden’ event
Florence Pugh wears a Harris Reed skirt suit to the East of Eden For Your Consideration event. The Oscar-nominated actress attended an East of Eden For Your Consideration event, according to a fashion account.
The black satin jacket has rounded, voluminous shoulders that rise well above her frame. A row of covered buttons runs up the front to a high collar, and the sleeves narrow into fitted, buttoned cuffs. The jacket nips in sharply at the waist before meeting a pencil skirt that clings to her hips and ends just below the knee.
The suit comes from Harris Reed’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The account’s collage pairs her outfit with an image from that collection, showing a pale gold jacket with similarly exaggerated shoulders, worn with a floral pencil skirt. Pugh’s all-black version lets the shoulders and shape do the work.
Vivienne Westwood Isabelle pumps finished the outfit. The black satin heels have a platform and several thin straps across the foot. She added Bvlgari Dragoni diamond and ruby earrings and a ring in the same style. The rubies were the only touch of color.
Rebecca Corbin-Murray styled the look. Pugh wore her hair in a high updo with a few loose strands and finished with a dark berry lip. She posed with her hands clasped in front of the event backdrop.
Pugh is a friend of Reed’s and has walked in his London Fashion Week shows. It is not her first Vivienne Westwood moment for the series either. She wore a chartreuse Westwood corset gown to the New York premiere.
The post Florence Pugh’s body-hugging Harris Reed skirt suit puts her curves front and center at ‘East of Eden’ event appeared first on Reality Tea.