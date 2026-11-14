Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Florence Pugh brought sculptural drama to an East of Eden event. The actress wore a black satin Harris Reed skirt suit that traced her waist and hips. Huge puffed shoulders gave the fitted look dramatic proportions, while a high collar and a pencil skirt kept the shape sharp.

Florence Pugh’s body-hugging Harris Reed skirt suit puts her curves front and center at ‘East of Eden’ event

Florence Pugh wears a Harris Reed skirt suit to the East of Eden For Your Consideration event. The Oscar-nominated actress attended an East of Eden For Your Consideration event, according to a fashion account.

The black satin jacket has rounded, voluminous shoulders that rise well above her frame. A row of covered buttons runs up the front to a high collar, and the sleeves narrow into fitted, buttoned cuffs. The jacket nips in sharply at the waist before meeting a pencil skirt that clings to her hips and ends just below the knee.

The suit comes from Harris Reed’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The account’s collage pairs her outfit with an image from that collection, showing a pale gold jacket with similarly exaggerated shoulders, worn with a floral pencil skirt. Pugh’s all-black version lets the shoulders and shape do the work.

Vivienne Westwood Isabelle pumps finished the outfit. The black satin heels have a platform and several thin straps across the foot. She added Bvlgari Dragoni diamond and ruby earrings and a ring in the same style. The rubies were the only touch of color.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray styled the look. Pugh wore her hair in a high updo with a few loose strands and finished with a dark berry lip. She posed with her hands clasped in front of the event backdrop.

Pugh is a friend of Reed’s and has walked in his London Fashion Week shows. It is not her first Vivienne Westwood moment for the series either. She wore a chartreuse Westwood corset gown to the New York premiere.

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