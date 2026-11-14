Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage via Getty Images

Angel Reese brings vintage archival glamour and undeniable star power to the premiere of “The Hunting Wives.” Styled by The Reismans, the basketball superstar commands the spotlight in a rare 2003 Roberto Cavalli creation. She steps out wearing a floral corset midi dress suspended by just two delicate strings. Reese effortlessly proves that archival Italian prints, plunging necklines, and ultra-thin straps create an unforgettable red-carpet fashion moment.

Angel Reese attends ‘The Hunting Wives’ premiere in plunging Roberto Cavalli corset dress

Angel Reese models a stunning archival 2003 Roberto Cavalli dress covered in warm yellow, peach, and floral prints. The fitted corset bodice features a deeply plunging neckline that hugs her torso. Just two ultra-thin spaghetti strings hold the entire dress up over her shoulders.

Below the waist, the silk chiffon skirt flares out into a breezy, knee-length A-line silhouette with soft pleated movement. She elevates the vintage look with metallic strappy stiletto heels, a fluffy peach feather-trimmed clutch bag, and sparkling statement drop earrings.

Posing on a sleek wooden staircase and against a moody gray wall, Reese strikes confident, model-like angles for photographer James Anthony. She steps one foot up the stairs to showcase her toned legs and glances fiercely back over her shoulder. In another shot, she rests one hand lightly against the wall while kicking one heel up playfully behind her.

Her long, sleek black hair is styled by Davontae Washington into a polished half-up, half-down look with a high crown bun and waist-length straight strands. Her makeup artist, Tay, creates a glowing premiere glam look featuring warm bronzed cheeks, luminous skin, fluttery eyelashes, and a glossy nude-pink lip color.

Reese masterfully pairs Y2K Italian archive fashion with modern athletic grace. By wearing a plunging 2003 Roberto Cavalli corset dress to The Hunting Wives premiere, she delivers a top-tier fashion moment. She carries the delicate, string-strap silhouette with complete confidence and poise. Reese continues to solidify her authority as a premier style icon off the court.

The post Angel Reese’s Plunging Roberto Cavalli Corset Dress Hangs by Just 2 Strings appeared first on Reality Tea.