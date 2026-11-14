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Emma Watson brought sustainability to the red carpet at a Los Angeles Museum Gala. She wore a glossy, corseted gown made with biodegradable textiles, with a ruby skirt that parts high on the legs. The sculptural look put an experimental material at the center of the night.

Emma Watson’s Rae Moore dress with not 1 but 2 thigh-high slits is completely biodegradable

Emma Watson wore a biodegradable Rae Moore Studio gown to the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The 36-year-old actress attended the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 7. Artist Caroline Zimbalist designed the dress, and Rae Moore Studio constructed it. Watson and stylist Jared Ellner co-created the look with Zimbalist.

Ellner described the gown as biopolymer-based, made with biodegradable textiles developed by Zimbalist. The biomaterial was poured by hand onto a red silk base. The skirt keeps its natural drape while gaining a crinkled, glossy surface. Zimbalist regularly works with the material in her own art. According to her, the dress sits “somewhere between fashion, sculpture and performance art.”

The fitted bodice is ruched in a dark, shiny fabric, with a red-trimmed neckline that dips off one shoulder. Slim straps hold it in place. Close-up shots show thin strands of red beads crossing her back. Below the waist, a ruby biomaterial panel runs down the front, framed by red silk that falls open at the sides and pools into a train. The openings climb high up her legs.

Watson wore her hair in an updo with loose strands and added red drop earrings and a red bracelet.

In one portrait, she poses in front of a water lily painting and glances off to the side. In another, she stands against a concrete wall in warm light, with her shadow stretched beside her.

Zimbalist thanked Moore for the patience, care, and ingenuity she brought to the unusual material. Ellner called the project an exploration of unconventional, sustainable approaches to fashion. Commenters, including Owen Thiele and The Cool Girl NYC, filled his post with praise.

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