Photo Credit: @kyliejenner - Instagram

Kylie Jenner brought her bold style to a new Instagram appearance in a revealing black plunging corset jumpsuit. The reality star showed off her curves in a fitted design that put a daring spin on classic corsetry. She also gave followers a glimpse of something new from her fashion label, KHY.

Kylie Jenner’s curves almost pop out of dangerously plunging KHY corset jumpsuit

Kylie wore a black corset-style jumpsuit featuring an extremely plunging neckline. The design had delicate spaghetti straps and lace-trimmed cups that framed the deep front. Its fitted bodice included visible vertical seams and structured panels that cinched her waist. The low-cut neckline left much of her décolletage exposed, making it the standout feature of the outfit.

The jumpsuit continued with a close-fitting silhouette through the hips and legs. Its sheer black fabric revealed glimpses of skin underneath, while the opaque panels around the bodice and waist added contrast. The full-length design followed her figure closely, creating a sleek silhouette. The combination of transparent fabric and corset detailing gave the outfit a lingerie-inspired finish.

Kylie kept her accessories minimal, allowing the jumpsuit to remain the focus. She wore her long dark hair loose, with a center part and voluminous waves falling over her shoulders. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, warm blush, and a nude lip. The understated beauty look complemented the black ensemble without taking attention away from its plunging neckline.

In another picture from the Instagram carousel, Kylie posed while sitting at a table, offering a different view of the fitted design. She also hinted at a new project for her fashion label, KHY, in the post. Kylie has previously embraced similar lingerie-inspired designs from her fashion label. She wore a sheer black Leo Silk Dress from KHY featuring a plunging keyhole neckline, delicate lace trim, and long flared sleeves. The dress also featured a ruffled, asymmetrical skirt, giving it a softer finish than her latest fitted jumpsuit. Kylie continues to favour designs that balance a sultry edge with a polished finish. Her latest appearance is another example of how she brings that style to her fashion choices.

The post Kylie Jenner’s Curves Nearly Spill Out of Plunging KHY Corset Jumpsuit appeared first on Reality Tea.