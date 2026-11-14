Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage via Getty Images

Angel Reese brought her bold red-carpet style to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party in a plunging Vivienne Westwood corset dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit. The WNBA star chose a look that put a daring spin on the designer’s signature corsetry. With its dramatic proportions and revealing details, the ensemble stood out as another confident fashion choice from Reese.

Angel Reese gets seriously leggy in plunging Vivienne Westwood corset dress with thigh-high slit at GQ MOTY

Angel Reese’s vintage Vivienne Westwood dress featured a strapless corset bodice with a sculpted sweetheart neckline. The fitted design included sheer mesh panels along the sides, creating a semi-transparent effect that contrasted with the structured cups. Its pointed detailing at the waist further emphasized the corset construction, giving the upper half a distinctly vintage-inspired finish.

The skirt brought a different element to the look. It featured gathered fabric wrapped around the hips, creating an asymmetrical silhouette with a dramatically high slit that extended up her thigh. The overlapping panels added dimension to the black design, while the longer section cascaded down one side in a draped finish.

Reese accessorized the ensemble with a statement black choker featuring intricate beaded detailing. She added several layered necklaces, oversized rings, and black ankle-strap sandals with slim heels. Her beauty look featured a sleek, high ponytail that kept her hair off her neckline. She opted for defined eyes, an especially noticeable wash of rosy-pink blush across her cheeks, and a glossy mauve-pink lip.

This isn’t the first time Reese has embraced plunging necklines and dramatic slits. At the 2026 Met Gala, she wore a soft pink off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline, fitted waist, and high thigh slit, finished with a flowing train. She paired it with strappy pink heels and diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace with a teardrop pendant.

She has also experimented with sheer dressing for her Vogue Australia digital cover shoot. Reese wore a fully transparent black Caroline Reznik dress over a matching Reebok bodysuit, layering it with a structured Mary Argyropoulos bolero featuring elaborate golden embroidery. She finished the look with black-and-white Angel Reese 1 sneakers, black Reebok socks, and Tiffany & Co. earrings and rings.

The post Angel Reese’s Plunging Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Gets a Thigh-High Slit appeared first on Reality Tea.