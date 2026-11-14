Photo Credit: John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Karol G brought another head-turning look to the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, stepping out in a daring black ensemble from Amiri’s Spring 2027 collection. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the singer made a noticeable switch from her earlier red-carpet appearance. After arriving in a romantic ivory gown, Karol opted for something considerably bolder for her other look.

Karol G wears a dangerously plunging Amiri dress with a completely sheer skirt at Latin Grammys

Karol’s black Amiri dress featured a halter neckline with intricate lace detailing extending down the front. Its extremely deep V-shaped plunge reached almost to her waist, exposing her décolletage and giving the fitted bodice a lingerie-inspired appearance. The intricate lace detailing outlined the deep neckline, meeting at a fitted waistband that seamlessly flowed into the sheer skirt.

The lower half of the dress was equally daring. Its sheer black fabric revealed the silhouette underneath, while rows of glossy, zigzag embellishments created a chevron pattern running vertically down the floor-length skirt. The reflective detailing caught the light, adding texture and dimension to the otherwise monochromatic design. The skirt maintained a relatively straight silhouette before gathering slightly at the hem, which almost covered her footwear.

Karol completed the look with metallic platform sandals that were just visible beneath the dress. She left her long blonde hair loose, with a center part and soft waves falling over both shoulders. Her beauty look included softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pink lip. She skipped any distracting accessories, keeping the attention on the plunging neckline and sheer construction.

The singer had earlier opted for a very different aesthetic at the same ceremony. For the red carpet, Karol opted for an ivory Celia Kritharioti gown with a ruched corset bodice and lace-up detailing. It also featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, gathered sheer sleeves, and a flowing tulle mermaid skirt finished with a train. From the romantic ivory gown to the daring black Amiri creation, Karol G proved she could effortlessly pull off two very different sides of red-carpet fashion.

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