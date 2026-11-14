Photo Credit: @tinashenow / Instagram

Music artist Tinashe recently modeled a strapless burgundy full-length gown at GQ’s Men of the Year event in new photos. Just Jared shared a detailed Instagram carousel featuring several celebrities. Needless to say, fans cannot get enough of the singer’s gorgeous look and lavished praise on her in the comments.

Tinashe puts on a daring burgundy gown featuring a bold cutout

Check out Tinashe looking ravishing in a risqué burgundy gown featuring a dramatic cutout in new Instagram photos (see last slide):

The “Nasty” hitmaker modelled a dark crimson gown with a plunging neckline and an open chest and stomach. The bold cutout was held together by two straps running parallel, adding an extra dose of oomph to the overall glam avatar. Tinashe flaunted thick, curly hair that cascaded down her shoulders, complemented by cute fringes. The “Too Easy” crooner opted for high-glam makeup with defined lashes, thick mascara, contoured cheeks, and brown lipstick.

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