Photo Credit: @adelajergova / Instagram

Adela has once again caught her fans’ attention with her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a new photo showcasing a bold, trendy look, featuring a leopard-print buckle bra top. The update has gained major traction online, racking up 350k likes at the time of writing.

Adéla sizzles in daring leopard-print buckle bra top

Take a look at the 22-year-old rocking a bold leopard-print buckle bra top:

Adela is turning heads on Instagram again with a bold new look featuring a leopard-print buckle bra top made soft with black lace detailing. The statement piece stood out with its eye-catching animal print in neon green and edgy detailing, paired with a matching choker for a complete, coordinated look.

Her makeup was equally striking, with dramatic winged eyeliner and a blend of purple, pink, and silver eyeshadow. The Slovak singer finished it with pink lips and a touch of blush, with her hair in a shocking pink shade.

Fans couldn’t stop praising the look, with one writing, “Your glam team and stylist deserve the biggest raises.” Another echoed, “Stylist and mua have been COOKING these days wow.” A hype comment read, “MY GODDESS.”

The post Adéla Nearly Bursts Out of Tiny Leopard-Print Buckle Bra Top appeared first on Reality Tea.