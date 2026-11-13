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Hakeem Jeffries faced backlash from protesters who interrupted his speech at a Democratic conference in Denver. The hecklers called him a traitor and an oligarch’s lapdog. The confrontation came days after the House blocked an impeachment effort against Pete Hegseth.

Hakeem Jeffries faces angry hecklers in Denver

Democratic leaders gathered for the What’s Next conference in Denver on Nov. 13, following the 2026 midterm elections. During Jeffries’ speech about the party’s future, a protester shouted, “You are a f***ing liar,” and demanded impeachment.

Other protesters joined in, calling Jeffries a “f***ing traitor” and a “f***ing oligarch lapdog.”

Jeffries responded to the hecklers, saying, “Remember I’m from Brooklyn, this is light work.” However, the confrontation continued as another protester criticized his ties to private equity.

“When you take money from private equity, you don’t fight for the people … You’ve done nothing! Nothing!” the protester shouted.

Jeffries again referred to his Brooklyn upbringing before attempting to resume his speech.

The confrontation came days after the House blocked an effort to advance impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

According to TMZ, the House voted 211-204 to refer the impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced the resolution, but most Republicans supported the motion to refer it to committee.

Eleven Democrats missed the vote, drawing criticism over the party’s handling of the impeachment effort. Several lawmakers, including Rep. Jonathan Jackson, blamed traffic for missing the vote.

The Denver confrontation also highlighted disagreements within the Democratic Party over leadership and accountability following the midterms. Protesters demanded changes to the party’s priorities and criticized its response to major political issues.

Previously, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed warned that Democrats could lose public support unless they took stronger steps toward accountability.

Speaking to NPR, he said, “But this is about leadership from the American public, and if all we do is kind of go back to what we’ve been doing in a moment where we’ve been given a mandate, I worry that we may not earn our mandate.”

Democrats secured major victories during the Nov. 3 midterm elections, including a significant win in Michigan. However, the confrontation in Denver highlighted divisions over how the party should use its new political influence.

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