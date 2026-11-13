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Trigger Warning: Child sexual abuse

David Walliams is reportedly under investigation by the Metropolitan Police following allegations of sexual offenses. The investigation involves non-recent offenses, which the Met police says are different from previously reported incidents.

Metropolitan Police investigate separate sexual offence allegations involving David Walliams

David Williams allegedly sexually abused a teenage girl. In an investigation published in an ITV News documentary, Williams was accused of “grooming” young fans and sexually harassing them. However, Williams denied the allegations. Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that Williams is currently under investigation for a sexual offence.

Earlier this month, Walliams attempted to prevent two news organizations from publishing the story about his alleged abuse, claiming it would prompt him to commit suicide.

According to Variety, Metropolitan Police said, “A number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his 50s. The allegations are separate from those reported by ITN and The Guardian.”

The detectives also encouraged anyone with information about the alleged offences to come forward and speak to us.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said, “We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process.”

However, Met said the investigations are separate from those reported by the Guardian. They added, “The investigation is part of their investigation; detectives are also proactively reviewing that reporting to establish whether there is any evidence of offences.” Police have emphasized one-on-one listening directly from anyone who has been affected, while officers remain available for confidential guidance.

While the investigation continues, Williams said he is not a sexual predator and had not broken any law.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

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