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Ice Cube may soon tell his life story through a documentary rather than another scripted biopic. The rapper recently shared plans for a project exploring his life and career. The idea follows his work on Straight Outta Compton, the film about his former rap group N.W.A. This time, he is considering a longer format to tell his story.

Ice Cube discusses four- or five-part documentary about his life

According to Complex, Cube discussed the project in a recent interview. The conversation touched on the possibility of another film following Straight Outta Compton.

“We’re talking about a four, five-part documentary right now, about me and my journey,” he said. He also confirmed that the project remains in its early stages, adding, “Nothing scripted yet.”

Released in 2015, Straight Outta Compton told the story of N.W.A., the rap group that included Cube and Dr. Dre. F. Gary Gray directed the film, while Cube and Dre served as producers.

Dr. Dre has also made headlines outside music. The rapper sparked dating rumors after photographers spotted him with a mystery woman amid speculation about his relationship with The Valley star Michelle Saniei.

Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., portrayed his father in Straight Outta Compton. The film earned approximately $201.6 million worldwide and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Cube also discussed the challenges of making a biopic. During the first episode of Listen & Laugh, his podcast with Mike Epps, he spoke about Straight Outta Compton with former N.W.A. member Dr. Dre.

“You know how hard it is to make a biopic, though,” Cube said.

He added, “We still got people complaining about the one we made not knowing how hard it is to shove 10 years into two hours.”

Cube has not announced a production timeline for the proposed documentary. However, the four- or five-part format could give him more room to explore his experiences than a single feature film.

The rapper has yet to share further details about the project.

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