Photo Credit: Tom Williams / Getty Images

Bobby Pulido is celebrating another major career milestone just days after his election victory. The Tejano star won his third Latin Grammy on Thursday, Nov. 12. During his acceptance speech, he also reaffirmed his decision to retire from music.

Bobby Pulido announces music retirement after third Latin Grammy win

Bobby Pulido won Best Tejano Album at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. The award recognized his album Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo). He recorded the live album during concerts in Monterrey in December 2024.

The album arrived in 2025 after Pulido announced plans to retire from music and pursue a political career. His latest Grammy marked another milestone as he prepared for that transition.

“I’m retiring from music, and I’m leaving with so much gratitude,” Pulido said. He thanked his team and family while accepting the award. He also expressed pride in representing Texas and Tejano music.

“I’m so, so proud to be from Texas and to be Tejano,” he said. Pulido praised the genre’s performers, including fellow nominees Jay Pérez and Destiny Navaira. “Tejano music is in very good hands,” he added.

The singer then connected his retirement to his next chapter in public service. “We need to represent, and we need to get to work,” he said. He urged people to “use our voices for something else.”

The award came just over a week after Pulido won a congressional seat. On Nov. 3, he defeated Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in Texas’ 15th Congressional District.

Pulido’s election marked his transition from music to politics. He previously thanked South Texas voters for trusting him with their future. He also pledged to work hard to honor that responsibility.

Pulido will take office in January 2027 alongside other newly elected representatives. His third Latin Grammy marks another major musical achievement before his transition to Congress.

The post Bobby Pulido Nabs Latin Grammy Just Days After Winning Congress Seat appeared first on Reality Tea.