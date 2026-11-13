Photo Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Roger Waters has filed for divorce from his fifth wife, Kamilah Chavis, after five years of marriage. The Pink Floyd co-founder’s case is listed as contested in New York, indicating that one or more issues remain unresolved.

Waters, 83, filed the paperwork on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. He announced their October 2021 wedding on Facebook, sharing photographs of the couple cutting a cake and posing with their dog, Sweet Georgia Brown. At the time, he described Chavis as “finally a keeper.”

Roger Waters files for contested divorce from Kamilah Chavis

PEOPLE reported that Waters filed in New York Supreme Court, while USA Today also reported that the case was contested. The publicly available filing offered no further details about the split.

Waters met Chavis in 2016 while she was working in transportation during Coachella. In a 2018 interview with Argentine publication Infobae, he recalled their first conversation. “One day I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning,” he said.

He shared his thoughts on lasting relationships during the same interview. “Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving,” Waters said.

The musician occasionally shared glimpses of their life together. In 2023, he posted a video from Munich documenting a visit with Chavis to the graves of Sophie Scholl, Hans Scholl, and Christopher Probst. The three members of the White Rose resistance movement were executed by the Nazis in 1943.

Before Chavis, Waters was married to Judith Trim, Carolyne Christie, Priscilla Phillips, and Laurie Durning. His marriage to Trim lasted from 1968 to 1975, followed by Christie from 1976 to 1992 and Phillips from 1993 to 2001. He married Durning in 2012, and they separated in 2015. Waters shares two adult children, Harry and India, with Christie, and a son, Jack, with Phillips.

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