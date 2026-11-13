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Russell Brand‘s former girlfriend, Jordan Martin, has shared disturbing allegations in a new Netflix documentary. Her account appears in Russell Brand: Open Secret, which examines his career and alleged misconduct. The film features interviews with former partners and colleagues, along with rare archival footage.

Russell Brand’s ex Jordan Martin details alleged abuse in Netflix’s Open Secret

Jordan Martin is among the women who speak about Brand in the Netflix documentary. She describes an allegedly controlling relationship, repeated infidelity and abusive behavior. Martin also alleges that Brand sexually assaulted her after an argument.

One disturbing allegation concerns his demands about her personal hygiene. Martin says Brand made her brush her teeth until her gums bled. She explains that he wanted her to taste unfamiliar to him.

“He wanted me to taste anonymous,” Martin says in the documentary. She adds, “he didn’t want me to be familiar to him. He was asking me to brush my teeth, but it was never enough.”

Her account forms part of the documentary’s broader examination of Brand’s public image and past behavior. Russell Brand: Open Secret revisits his early relationships and rise to fame. It features interviews with former roommates, partners and fellow comedians who knew him.

Amanda Alguero Alejos also discusses dating Brand around 1999, before he became famous. She says he initially seemed “nice and sweet” when they met. However, she recalls their relationship changing as his fame grew.

Alejos recalls “too many girls around him” and says they “couldn’t have intimacy anymore.” She says Brand admitted he had “a sex addiction.” Alejos also alleges that he used “a lot of” drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

The documentary includes archival footage of Brand making provocative jokes. In one clip, he tells an audience, “I raped someone once.” The film examines how those remarks resurfaced amid later allegations.

The documentary arrived on Netflix on Nov. 13, days after a U.K. court convicted Brand of rape and sexual assault. A jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Nov. 5. The court sentenced him to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9.

Martin’s allegations remain separate from the offenses for which the court convicted Brand.

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