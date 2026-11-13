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Amanda Seyfried reflected on her experience with You Can See Everything, a documentary exploring the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The actress, who portrayed Holmes in the film, said the project changed her life.

Amanda Seyfried reflects on Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Seyfried said, “With You Can See Everything, I didn’t even know if it was ever going to come out!”

She added, “The experimental feeling that I got when I was part of it and when I was watching it — I feel like that’s why everybody’s talking about it.”

The actress said she appreciated A24’s decision not to involve her in promotional activities earlier. She wanted to spend more time at home.

“But I’ll do what I need to do because I support the movie and I support the fact that it is unconventional and I want this to proliferate, if that makes sense? I want [Hollywood] to keep being brave. I want to be part of something that inspires actors to take risks, because yeah, I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I had trust in a few people, and then ended up in a project that changed my life,” she said.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim directed the documentary, which follows the final days before Holmes entered prison. A federal jury convicted the former Theranos CEO of fraud in January 2022. In November of that year, a judge sentenced her to 11 years and three months in federal prison. She began serving her sentence in May 2023.

Seyfried also received confirmation that she qualifies for the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the documentary.

You Can See Everything premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 6. The film later arrived in U.S. theaters on Oct. 16, 2026.

The R-rated documentary made its international debut in Australia on Nov. 12. It will also arrive in the U.K. on Nov. 20.

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