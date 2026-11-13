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King Charles’s upcoming podcast appearance with Sir Elton John has raised questions about the timing of their collaboration. The monarch secretly recorded an episode of the singer’s “Rocket Hour” podcast last month. However, Elton’s continued support for Prince Harry’s legal fight against the Daily Mail has made the interview particularly interesting.

King Charles questioned by expert for collaborating with Prince Harry’s legal ally Elton John

Charles, who turns 78 on November 14, joined the 79-year-old music legend at Apple Music Studios in London. The special episode celebrates the King’s Trust’s 50th anniversary and explores music’s role in the charity’s history.

A teaser shows the pair laughing and exchanging compliments. Elton praised Charles for supporting young people and championing the arts. “The fact that you’ve done this and you continue to do it is an incredible feather in your cap,” he said.

Charles returned the compliment, calling Elton a “national treasure.” The singer joked, “I’ll be on the Antiques Roadshow next,” prompting the King to reply, “Join the club!”

The King’s collaboration with Elton has attracted attention because of the singer’s involvement in Harry’s legal battle. Last week, Elton, Harry and several other claimants confirmed they would seek permission to appeal their defeat in July. They had accused Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, of unlawful information gathering. However, the High Court dismissed their claims.

Royal commentator Tom Sykes questioned the timing in his Substack, The Royalist. He noted that sources close to Charles had previously said the King “has no wish to be linked to any court proceeding” involving Harry.

Sykes also described Elton as one of the few remaining celebrities willing to associate publicly with Harry and Meghan. He asked whether Charles was leaving “past petty conflicts behind” or tacitly approving his son’s legal actions.

The King’s interview does not establish any change in his position on Harry’s court battles. Still, the timing has invited fresh questions about the royal family’s complicated relationships.

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