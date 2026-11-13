Photo Credit: @kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s kids write on walls, and it’s not a parenting nightmare. Recently, the socialite shared a beautiful message on her Instagram Story about her and her children writing “powerful words” inside their house walls. She shared a few photos of the messages that were written before the walls were plastered.

For those unversed, the reality TV star and her ex, Kanye West, share four children — North (13), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (7).

Kim Kardashian was surprisingly okay with kids writing on home walls for a sweet reason

Kim Kardashian didn’t find her kids writing on home walls a parenting nightmare. Instead, she shared the photos with everyone on Instagram Stories. Among the four photos, the first featured two words, “Forever Love,” written on a wooden wall. On the snap, the mother of four wrote, “So grateful that my children and I were able to write on the walls of our home before they were plastered. We’ll always have powerful words inside these walls.”

The other three photos featured messages by Psalm, acknowledging God’s blessings and writing, “Never give up.” According to Kardashian’s on-screen text, the photos seemed like a throwback memory.

Meanwhile, a November 2025 episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” showed the mom and her four kids writing on walls. At the time, her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion was going under renovation. The five took some time during a brief construction break. On the exposed wooden framing, the children wrote positive messages and prayers on the wall.

Kardashian explained (via PEOPLE) in the episode that she wanted to embed the positivity into the “bones” of their newly renovated house. “I really wanted to write some special notes and intentions and prayers on the walls in every room and have each kid say a prayer and something that meant something to them.”

Her own wall note read, “Welcome to this happy home may God protect our family and everyone who enters.”

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