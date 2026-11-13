Photo Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded, private wedding brings forth a special surprise. For those unversed, the celebrity couple tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Swift and Kelce reportedly told their wedding guests not to bring any gifts and instead to make donations to their favourite charities. Now, a couple of months after their wedding, a generous animal-rescue surprise has emerged for fans to see.

Why an animal rescue thanked guests who attended the celebration

An animal rescue foundation has thanked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their wedding-related donations. On November 11, the Hancock County Humane Foundation shared a snap of Swift and Kelce accompanied by a long caption. The organization posted a photo of the celebrity couple alongside the NFL star’s agent and attorney, Mike Simon, and his wife, Lisa.

The caption states: “Four beautiful people, four generous hearts. The Hancock County Humane Foundation is honored to acknowledge a very generous donation from Attorney Mike Simon and his wife Lisa in honor of a very special wedding they recently attended. The amazing bride and groom asked for donations to charities in lieu of gifts, and Mike and Lisa chose us!!”

In the photo, the “Opalite” crooner wore blue jeans, a long-sleeved red top, her signature red lipstick, and winged eyeliner. On the other hand, the Chiefs tight end donned a Tommy Hilfiger windbreaker jacket in black and blue and a baseball cap.

Fans lavished praise on them in the comments. One fan commented: “I love Travis and Taylor. They give back to everybody, even beautiful animals.” A second fan wrote: “I love them so much.” A third fan chimed in: “Oh, taygenerous,” followed by a heart emoji. A fourth fan penned: “Amazing human.” A fifth fan remarked: “That’s so awesome!” Finally, a fan shared: “Gorgeous picture of the four of them. Thank you for your generous donation.”

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