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A video featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs and Russell Brand joking about sex and finding women during a private jet trip to Las Vegas in 2009 has resurfaced. The footage drew renewed attention after both men were convicted in separate criminal cases and sentenced to prison.

The video, which originally appeared on Brand’s YouTube channel in August 2009, captured the former Get Him to the Greek co-stars discussing their friendship and plans for the trip.

Diddy and Russell Brand joke about finding women in 2009 Vegas video

The video shows Combs and Brand exchanging remarks aboard Combs’ private jet as they traveled to Las Vegas.

During their conversation, Combs described Brand as a close friend and suggested that they had known each other for years.

According to Page Six, Brand responded with jokes about their shared history before the discussion turned to their physical interaction.

At one point, Combs removed his arm from Brand’s shoulder, prompting the comedian to joke about enjoying the contact.

The two subsequently joked about taking a trip together as heterosexual men. Brand questioned what they could expect from such an outing, comparing it to a traditional romantic date.

Combs replied, “We could find some women to have sex with.”

Brand agreed, saying, “That is our conclusion.”

Toward the end of the recording, Combs referenced the familiar saying about keeping events in Las Vegas private. He also joked about the possibility of ending up in a hospital during their 48-hour trip.

The footage has resurfaced following separate criminal convictions involving both men.

In November 2026, Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He had denied the charges and pleaded not guilty before the verdict. He was held at HMP Wandsworth following his sentencing.

Meanwhile, a jury convicted Combs, 57, on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July 2025. He received a 50-month prison sentence in October 2025. He was later transferred to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania after previously being held at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. His projected release date is February 6, 2028.

The resurfaced video also predates a May 2010 interview in which Brand discussed his Las Vegas experience with Combs. During the conversation with Blacktree TV, Brand described Combs as an influential personality and discussed the difficulty of refusing his suggestions.

However, the 2009 footage documents only the conversation between the two men during their trip. It does not establish any connection between that outing and their subsequent criminal cases.

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