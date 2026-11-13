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Sarah Paulson has reportedly explained why she and Holland Taylor have never married. According to reports, the “All’s Fair” star said she is happy about it. As per the actor, she still feels deeply connected to Taylor. However, she also values her independence.

Sarah Paulson says she’s “Happy that I haven’t been married” despite their longtime romance

Sarah Paulson says “the stoneness” of marriage gives her ‘the heebie-jeebies,’ per Dear Chelsea. According to E! News, Paulson spoke on the November 12 episode of Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast. The couple has reportedly been together for more than a decade, after reconnecting in 2015. “I’m happy that I haven’t been married,” Paulson said. She added that she feels she has maintained “some sense of myself.”

Paulson, 51, said that she feels married to Taylor, 83. “The bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, I feel married to her,” she said. However, she doesn’t need it “written in stone.” She joked that the “stoneness of it” gives her “the heebie-jeebies.”

She also noted the “freedom” of being unmarried. “It’s not about being away from her or being with another person,” she explained. Instead, it’s about maintaining some sense of her own independence. Paulson said that Taylor “feels that way too.” According to the actress, they have never felt the need to get married.

The pair are reportedly on the same page about children, too. “I like my life. I’m happy that I haven’t had children,” Paulson said. She claimed that she doesn’t have “the constitution” to raise a child. She imagined that she would simply follow them around everywhere. “My heart is too fragile,” she explained. “I feel too many things.”

For context, Paulson is known for “American Horror Story” and “Ratched.” Taylor is a “Two and a Half Men” alum. Paulson previously dated actress Cherry Jones from 2004 to 2009.

Paulson and Taylor first met in 2005 and began dating in 2015.

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