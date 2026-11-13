Photo Credit: Nicolas Tucat - Pool/Getty Images

Royal fans have shared their verdict on the tours Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may plan after their appearance in Brussels. The Sussexes made their first overseas tour to the European Parliament since their return to the UK in August. The couple first appeared together after their return in Nottingham in October.

Why readers voted against the Sussexes making speeches worldwide

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently appeared at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, where the Duke spoke about protecting children from social media’s harms.

Although Markle was also scheduled to speak on the subject, she pulled out at the last minute. The appearance marks her first outing since her father, Thomas Markle Sr was charged with possessing child pornography and later arrested.

After their appearance, the Daily Express ran a poll asking fans, “Should Prince Harry and Meghan make speeches around the world?” However, it seems fans are not interested in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making further appearances and speaking at events.

After the poll ended on November 12, the results suggested that 97 percent of respondents were against the couple making speeches at public events. Meanwhile, only 2 percent of respondents stated that they wanted Markle and Harry to speak at public events.

Moreover, 1 percent of respondents couldn’t decide.

One reader echoed the view that the Sussexes are private citizens, and therefore shouldn’t speak on certain matters. Another reader wrote, “What makes them experts in anything? I don’t understand why anyone would want to listen to either of them.”

At the European Parliament, Harry addressed the people present and conveyed, “I’m not here as an expert or a politician. I’m here as a father. My wife, as a mother. All children should be able to go online and discover something wonderful. A friend. An interest that becomes a passion. A place where they feel understood. They deserve to feel safe wherever they are.”

The post Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Clear Message from Brits Amid Royal Tour appeared first on Reality Tea.