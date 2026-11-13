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Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed recently pitched a mock gold card for universal healthcare coverage based on Donald Trump. The tweet comes after Sayed registered a win in the Michigan Senate elections against Republican nominee Mike Rogers. The President had called out Sayed on numerous occasions while campaigning for the 2026 midterm elections.

Why Abdul El-Sayed wants Donald Trump to consider universal coverage

Abdul El-Sayed recently took to his X account to post about a mock card with Donald Trump’s name on it, suggesting it would help people with Medicare expenses.

He posted images of the gold card named ‘Trumpcare’ and wrote, “This is a message for @realDonaldTrump. Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.” The back of the card read, “Show this card at any doctor, hospital clinic, or pharmacy in the United States. TrumpCare is accepted nationwide. No network restrictions apply. Verify eligibility and submit claims at TrumpCare.gov/providers.”

The card is a mock version of the Trump Gold Card, which the President issued after an executive order was passed in September 2025. The Trump Gold Card allows wealthy foreign nationals to obtain lawful permanent residency under the United States immigrant investor program.

El-Sayed’s post comes after he previously conveyed that he was open to working with Trump on affordable healthcare for all after he won the Michigan Senate election. He spoke about his views to Jonathan Karl on ABC News’ This Week program, where he said, “Look, I’ve never met the man. He is the president of the United States. I am the U.S. senator-elect from the state of Michigan. I am happy to meet with him. I’ll meet with anyone who can advance the goals I ran on: to get money out of politics, put money in pockets, pass ‘Medicare for All.’”

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