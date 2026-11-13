Photo Credit: Pamela Littky/Bravo

Southern Charm Season 12 started off with a strong premiere episode, but it also highlighted the tired and problematic treatment of female cast members. Southern Charm is, at its core, about the friendship between Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and (as of Season 4) Austen Kroll, with Whitney Sudler Smith also popping up from time to time. But as the guys never settle down, the show features a revolving door of women. And even as the men enter middle age, the new women mostly stay in their twenties.

There are exceptions, of course. Madison LeCroy’s strong personality ensured she remained a main character long after breaking up with Austen. And Kathryn Dennis certainly brought enough drama to secure a place on the cast until she was let go for legal troubles and racially insensitive social media comments. But this is definitely a male-focused show, especially with Patricia Altschul, who hosts an annual guy’s dinner, at the helm.

Southern Charm’s double standards were on display at the Season 11 reunion, which earned a lot of backlash. From Austen shaming Salley Carson’s “body count” to Craig’s rude comments toward Venita Aspen and treatment of Charley Manley, the men came across terribly. The fallout from the reunion was apparent in the Southern Charm Season 12 premiere. But the episode also proved the maddening issues from that reunion are still a part of the show’s DNA.

Charley Manley’s reduced role raises questions about how Southern Charm treats its female stars

Photo Credit: Pamela Littky/Bravo

Former pageant queen Charley was the diamond of Southern Charm Season 11. She was Craig’s love interest and her friendship fallout with Salley was a core part of the season’s second half. However, Charley was basically a featured extra in the Season 12 premiere. Considering she’s absent from the Season 12 trailer, I can’t imagine she’ll get much more screentime later on.

I had to wonder if Charley’s demotion happened because she’s no longer a love interest for Craig (she’s in a relationship with Southern Hospitality’s Justin Assad). Some may argue that Charley wasn’t interesting enough as a main character. Her facial expressions went viral, but she didn’t have a big personality. However, her significantly reduced role is still jarring. And it’s not the first time this happened. Why are so many of the women on Southern Charm limited to the love interest role, and cast aside when they no longer fit that part?

Craig saying he’s never got over someone as fast as he did Charley might be a defense mechanism. After all, he once said he’d choose her over Paige DeSorbo. But it also highlights how disposable young women are in this cast.

With Charley demoted, Southern Charm introduced a new cast member, Allie Newman. Like Charley, she’s decades younger than the men of the show (she’s just 26). Maybe we’ll see more of Allie’s personality later this season. But for now, she’s limited to Whitner Slagsvol’s date and Austen’s ex. Are we just gonna see younger and younger women added as love interests each season, even as Shep nears his 50s?

Southern Charm’s treatment of Salley Carson is becoming impossible to ignore

Photo Credit: Jessica Yurinko/Bravo

Love her or hate her, Salley has made her mark as Southern Charm’s latest star. She’s a natural at reality TV, making headlines since her Bachelor days. She even managed a feud with an iconic Real Housewife. Sadly, she endures constant slut shaming both on and off screen. Why is she held to a different standard than Bravo’s male stars, including her hard-partying, eternal bachelor co-stars?

Salley claims Austen’s apologized for his cruel reunion comments, but his attitude towards her remains the same in the Season 12 premiere. Austen more or less admits to using her as a “hot friend” to make out with but not date … despite knowing her strong feelings for him. It’s sad to see Salley ask why he’ll properly date Allie but not her. And when she suggests boundaries he instantly agrees to, it’s clear she wants him to fight for her. Castmates commenting that Austen doesn’t respect Salley because she doesn’t respect herself may be coming from a good place. But it still puts the blame on her and gives him a pass.

This storyline isn’t just exhausting, it’s also increasingly hard to watch.

Venita Aspen’s Season 12 storyline raises familiar questions about the show’s women

In the premiere, Venita revealed she has a crush on Whitner. She thought his shirtless selfie was a way of flirting … but he sent it to his platonic bestie Molly O’Connell as well. Molly winced at Venita’s crush and implied Whitner doesn’t feel the same. This was clear at Venita’s party, where he only had eyes for Allie and asked her out.

Many viewers winced at this storyline as well, since it brings back memories of Season 10. That year, Venita had a flirty friendship with JT Thomas. But while he leaned into the connection on screen, he secretly had a girlfriend. He and Venita briefly dated, but after that girl sent Venita nasty DMs, JT got back together with her. After JT flirted with Venita at the reunion, and apparently spent the night with her, he blocked her. Judging by social media, at least Venita and Whitner are still good friends after this season.

However, it’s completely unfair to Venita to put her through this humiliating storyline again. Venita is gorgeous, sophisticated, and the most stylish woman on Bravo. She’s a total catch, but her male co-stars either ignore her or, in Craig’s case, say nasty things to her. She’s also called out the editors multiple times for making her look bad by removing important context. And while Shep, Craig, and Austen always have defenders, Venita gets fan hate simply for existing.

Just because the show’s set in the south doesn’t mean it has to conform to old fashioned gender roles. Hopefully, Southern Charm begins to treat its female cast members with respect, even if the men on the show refuse to.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

The post Southern Charm Season 12 Premiere Proves the Show Still Has a Women Problem appeared first on Reality Tea.