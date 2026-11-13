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“Mormon Wives” starJen Affleck has recently claimed that her husband, Zac, was involved in gambling amid their divorce filing. Jen filed for divorce on November 3 after the couple had been married for seven years. Jen is currently expecting her fourth child with Zac.

What the Mormon Wives star alleges about her estranged husband’s finances

Jen Affleck recently spoke with co-star Bobbi Althoff on the fourth episode of “SLOMW: Orange County”, where she revealed what prompted her to file for divorce from her estranged husband, Zac.

In the episode, Jen claimed that Zac was involved in gambling, which was apparently not a one-time incident. She said, “He was being really weird. It seemed like he just wasn’t being honest. So, I went to check our bank. The money’s gone, and there’s over $100,000 in there.”

Jen added that she decided to confront Zac and ask about the money. She conveyed, “He’s done this before multiple times, whether it was through online poker or it was through investing in crypto. I said, ‘You’re not allowed to do that anymore.'” (via E! News)

She further claimed that Zac admitted to spending the money and was afraid to tell her because she already wanted to separate from him. Jen also told Althoff that her suspicions about the ex-couple’s finances grew after people were “trying to serve him papers.” However, Zac seemingly avoided the truth about the money by saying it was an issue from when they lived in Arizona.

Jen stated, “Zac and I have moved a lot in the past couple of years. We rented a house in Arizona for a year. We ended up moving back to Utah.” She added that they had also “moved out of that house in Arizona two years ago.” She continued, “So, I thought everything was taken care of. I mean, Zac was handling the finances during that time, but finding this out has made me question everything.”

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