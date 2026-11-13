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When it comes to adventure, Prince William has two favorite companions, and neither one is Kate Middleton. The lighthearted news comes amid tense headlines surrounding the royal family and heightened public scrutiny. As it turns out, the Prince of Wales’ two favorite outdoor companions are not the ones most royal fans would think of first.

Prince William talks about going on adventures with his two dogs

Prince William has shared a glimpse into his life beyond palace walls, revealing how much joy he finds in quiet, everyday moments with his two dogs.

In his guest-edited edition of Country Life, the royal heir spoke about what brings him calm and happiness away from official duties. At the heart of it were Orla and Otto, the two companions he holds closest.

Orla, a black cocker spaniel, and Otto, a liver-colored cocker spaniel, are much-loved members of the Wales household. To the Prince of Wales, they are far more than animals to look after. He sees them as loyal friends who join him on every walk.

The 44-year-old shared, “Our dogs [Orla, a black cocker spaniel, and Otto, a liver cocker] make every walk better. Going out with them is like setting off with two friends who are so excited to be sharing the experience with you.”

Prince William revealed that with them by his side, even the most ordinary path turns into a small adventure. He noted, “They bring a sense of adventure and they make it more purposeful. Even on the most familiar route, they almost always discover something you didn’t know was there.”

As reported by Marie Claire, Orla arrived as a gift from James Middleton in 2020, shortly before the family said goodbye to Lupo. As a cocker spaniel breeder, Kate Middleton’s brother helped bring her into their lives. Orla went on to have puppies last year, and the family kept one puppy. That pup was Otto, who appeared in William’s sweet photo marking his 43rd birthday.

That said, Otto was first introduced to the world on his birthday, May 1, through a photo on Instagram captioned, “Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today.”

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