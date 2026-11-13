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Recent weeks have seen a surge in rumors of romance between Dakota Johnson and MGK, as the two stars continue to spend time together. While fans eagerly speculate about their relationship status, new details have finally emerged explaining how this unexpected pairing initially connected.

Dakota Johnson and MGK reportedly spotted enjoying a night out in Los Angeles amid raging romance rumors

According to People, the 36-year-old musician and the “Materialists” actress have been quietly getting to know each other. An insider close to the singer shared that they “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now.”

Although the pair had crossed paths in the past, their romantic connection truly blossomed over the summer. They reportedly “hit it off” while attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in July.

What began as a casual friendship filled with frequent texting has now steadily evolved. The source noted, “It’s a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now.” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is reportedly quite taken with the actress, openly telling his inner circle that she is “amazing.”

At the same time, the duo has deliberately chosen not to put a formal label on their connection just yet. Johnson and MGK “are just seeing where spending time together will take them.”

Despite their mutual interest, a second source told the outlet that the dynamic currently remains “super casual.” They also note that the two have “been hanging out for a bit.”

This news closely follows a public sighting in September, where they were photographed arriving at Swift’s New York City apartment. More recently, the pair were spotted bundled up and sharing a laugh beside a restaurant’s sidewalk following their date night at a Mediterranean restaurant.

Both stars are navigating this new chapter following recent breakups. Johnson parted ways with musician Role Model earlier this year, following her long-term relationship with Chris Martin. Meanwhile, MGK co-parents his daughter, Saga Blade, with his former fiancée, Megan Fox.

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