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The renowned chef Leah Cohen has been busy managing her restaurants and television projects. However, she is now going through a difficult time following a heartbreaking loss in her family. Cohen Faces Unimaginable Loss of Husband Ben Byruch.

Leah Cohen mourns death of husband Ben Byruch

Byruch’s recent passing has undoubtedly saddened Cohen’s fans, but no one can understand the family’s grief better than those closest to him. The Top Chef star shared the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post, which also appeared on the Pig and Khao account, the New York restaurant she owned with her late husband.

The post read, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of Ben Byruch – husband to our chef and owner Leah Cohen, devoted father, son, brother, and friend to so many.

“Ben was the co-founder of Pig & Khao and its creative heart. His vision shaped who we are, and his warmth, passion, and sense of humor touched everyone lucky enough to know him,” they added.

At the end, they requested, “We ask for privacy for Leah and the family during this time. We will miss him more than words can say.” According to reports, 44-year-old Ben Byruch died suddenly on November 10, 2026. However, the cause of his death has not yet been publicly disclosed. Ben married Leah Cohen in July 2016, and the couple shared two young sons, Carter and Baker.

He was also Leah’s longtime business partner. Together, they launched the renowned New York City restaurant Pig & Khao in 2012.

Cohen and Byruch were a well-known couple in New York’s restaurant industry, supporting each other throughout their personal and professional lives. Alongside Pig & Khao, they also opened other successful restaurants, including Piggyback, with locations in New York and Jersey City.

In September 2026, they appeared together in the first season of celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s show. Representing their restaurant, Pig & Khao, the couple defeated Flay’s team in a Southeast Asian cooking competition.

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