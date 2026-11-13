Photo Credit: Andy Lalwani via YouTube

Chris Colfer may soon revisit one of his best-known roles. The actor has confirmed that he has spoken with people behind the planned Glee revival. He has not agreed to return yet, but an idea for Kurt Hummel has caught his attention. Colfer also shared what he would like the character’s life to look like today.

Chris Colfer discusses Kurt Hummel’s possible return in the Glee revival

During an appearance on The Daily Beast’s Obsessed: The Podcast, Colfer said he had already had “a nice conversation with someone” about the revival. He told host Kevin Fallon that he expects more discussions soon. Colfer said the idea he heard “sounded very funny” and “sounded like a good idea.” Still, he made clear that nothing has been confirmed about his return.

Colfer said he is curious to see if the new series will be as bold as the original show in terms of storytelling. He noted that Glee featured storylines that felt “revolutionary and groundbreaking” when it first aired. It aired for six seasons and featured students and staff who are linked by their high school glee club. Colfer played Kurt, whose story ended with his marriage to Blaine Anderson, played by Darren Criss.

The actor also has ideas about where Kurt might be now. He would like to see him “in a place of power,” perhaps as “a Miranda Priestly type” who runs his own fashion blog or magazine. Colfer also imagined Kurt touring with Chappell Roan as her stylist. He would also like to see Kurt and Blaine raising a family together.

However, returning would bring emotional challenges for Colfer. He said revisiting the show after Cory Monteith died was difficult, and Naya Rivera’s death would make another return harder. Monteith died after Season 4 from an accidental overdose involving heroin and alcohol, while Rivera drowned in 2020 at age 33 while saving her 4-year-old son. Colfer wondered whether losing two loved ones should keep him from spending time with the many other cast members he still cares about.

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