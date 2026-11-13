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Kim Zolciak’s family has decided to go deeper into the case involving his teenage son, KJ Biermann. Three of his younger siblings have hired their own attorney. They are appealing a court ruling connected to the criminal case.

KJ Biermann’s younger siblings hire their own lawyer

According to Page Six, the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the three children’s application to challenge a lower court ruling on Nov. 12. Their attorney, Darice Marie Good, subsequently filed a formal notice of appeal. However, court documents do not specify which ruling they are challenging or why the siblings have joined the legal proceedings.

The siblings initially submitted an application for an interlocutory appeal on Oct. 23, asking the higher court to review a ruling by Fulton County Superior Court. The appeals court’s decision allows them to proceed with the appeal but does not overturn the original ruling.

The development has drawn attention because of the restrictions the court imposed on Biermann. His $200,000 bond conditions prohibit him from contacting anyone under the age of 16, including his three younger siblings. However, it remains unclear whether their appeal concerns those restrictions.

KJ, whose full name is Kroy Biermann Jr., is the son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann. Police arrested him on Aug. 17 after a female classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Life Time Fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia, on April 23.

Prosecutors subsequently brought seven felony charges against him, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16.

KJ has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court has not determined whether the allegations are true.

In September, the court granted KJ release on a $200,000 bond and ordered him to live at his mother’s home and attend school virtually. His next status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2027.

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