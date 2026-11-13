Photo Credit: Disney Plus

Luke Pasqualino has addressed the controversial storyline involving his Rivals character, Bas, and his romantic pursuit of Taggie, portrayed by Bella Maclean.

The actor defended Bas’ intentions after the second part of Rivals Season 2 premiered on November 11. The new episodes showed Bas making a bet about how quickly he could persuade Taggie to sleep with him.

Luke Pasqualino Discusses Bas and Taggie’s Complicated Relationship

During an interview with Us Magazine, Pasqualino, 36, explained why Bas made the wager despite his feelings for Taggie.

According to the actor, Bas reacted impulsively after Taggie rejected his romantic advances and declined his invitation to the Hunt Ball.

“I think for me it was just a bit of bravado,” Pasqualino said.

He suggested that Bas wanted to protect his pride after facing rejection.

The character subsequently made the bet with the Carlyle twins, although Pasqualino questioned whether he genuinely intended to follow through.

“He decided to puff his chest out and make a false bet with the Carlyle twins. But deep down, I don’t think he actually meant it. I think he does truly care for Taggie and I don’t think he would intentionally ever try and hurt her,” he explained.

The storyline added another complication to Taggie’s romantic relationships.

Based on Jilly Cooper’s novel, Rivals follows two men competing for control of a television station in 1980s Britain.

Alongside that central conflict, the series explores Taggie’s developing connection with Rupert, portrayed by Alex Hassell.

However, Bas remains interested in Taggie, leaving the characters caught in an ongoing love triangle.

Pasqualino also suggested that the romantic storyline had more developments ahead.

“There’s still a journey to be had with the love triangle,” he told the outlet. “So I definitely think it’s worth keeping a look out for.”

Meanwhile, the cast previously discussed Taggie’s romantic possibilities during another interview.

Maclean, 28, jokingly suggested Leonardo DiCaprio as an alternative love interest for her character.

Hassell, 46, joined the conversation and teased Taggie’s apparent preference for older men.

The actors also exchanged jokes about contacting DiCaprio, although their discussion did not indicate any actual plans for him to join the series.

Despite their playful suggestions, the show’s central romantic question remains unresolved.

Pasqualino’s comments suggest that Bas continues to have feelings for Taggie, even after his controversial wager.

Rivals streams on Hulu.

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