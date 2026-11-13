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Grimes made a red carpet appearance with music producer Elijah Weinkauf at the “Blade Runner 2099” premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. A source close to the singer revealed that the two have been dating for some time.

Grimes’ big night out comes with an unexpected plus-one

Grimes, 38, was photographed with Weinkauf, who produces music under the name VADAKIN. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE that the two have been dating for some time.

The source said, “The couple has been producing and songwriting together for a couple of years. They fell in love while working on this new album together. He literally helped Grimes find her groove again.”

Weinkauf co-produced Grimes’ upcoming album PSYOPERA. The source described the pair as a strong creative team, adding that industry insiders who had heard early cuts of the album were impressed.

The source also praised the project, saying, “It’s her best album since [2012’s] Visions.”

Weinkauf has reportedly been a “rock for Grimes” and is “very stable and caring.”

“He’s a total babe, very down to earth, and treats her with respect—the total opposite of the other guys she’s been with. He’s hot, talented, and nice,” the source said.

Grimes previously had a high-profile on-and-off relationship with Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children. She later dated musician Anyma, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, for over a year before their split in August 2025.

Earlier, there was speculation that her upcoming album PSYOPERA would be about Musk. However, Grimes clarified during an October appearance on Zachary Hourihane’s podcast, Proto Pop, that the project would focus on artificial intelligence rather than her former partner.

Grimes plans to release the album in two parts, although she has not announced an official release date.

Her relationship with Weinkauf has now attracted attention following their red carpet appearance. Meanwhile, the pair’s collaboration on PSYOPERA marks another development in Grimes’ music career.

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