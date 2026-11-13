Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images

Nicola Peltz’s response to body shamers over her ab-baring selfie has caught attention. On November 11, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife posted two photos of herself with a caption: “hyperbaric chic post facial.” She flaunted her sleek abs, leaving viewers confused about the connection with the caption. Online users also body shamed her, but Peltz made sure to slyly give a befitting reply.

Nicola Peltz agrees some people are “actually so mean” as fan calls out body shamers

Nicola Peltz’s latest abs photos drew mean comments on social media. On Wednesday, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, flaunting her look after a facial. In the pictures, she stood in front of a mirror wearing blue scrubs with a red handbag. In the first photo, she lifted her top to show her sleek abs, while the other captured her face entirely.

Soon, the comment section was bombarded with mean comments. Some took a dig at flaunting her “stomach” while mentioning a facial in the caption. They mocked Peltz for sending a confusing message through her pictures. Many also made remarks on her body, leaving a bunch of fans upset

One such fan commented, “Stop body shaming her and other ppl. Are you all perfect?” Their support seemed to have touched Peltz who responded to the comment. She wrote, “thank you. some people are actually so mean.” Interestingly, the conversation didn’t end here.

Furthermore, the user said, “Your [sic] welcome sweetheart. I’m so sick of ppl and there [sic] opinions of others. I’m overweight and I struggle with it do to my health. You are beautiful. I adore you and Brooklyn.” Peltz again responded: “Your comments are so kind thank you sm i read them and it means a lot to me. You’re so beautiful, you’re perfect.”

Meanwhile, several fans also supported Peltz and showered her with compliments. The post has garnered over 38K likes as of this writing.

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