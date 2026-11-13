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Kanye West faces a new lawsuit from opera performer Chase Taylor, who alleges the rapper’s team locked musicians inside a school band room. The complaint concerns West’s 2019 biblical opera, Nebuchadnezzar, which premiered at the Hollywood Bowl.

Taylor claims he endured harsh working conditions while helping complete the production. He also accuses West and his companies of making promises they never fulfilled.

Kanye West’s 2019 opera faces new allegations from performer Chase Taylor

According to Page Six, Taylor filed his lawsuit in federal court in North Carolina. He claims West recruited him for a leading role in what he believed was a finished opera.

However, Taylor allegedly discovered otherwise after arriving in Cody, Wyoming. He claims West’s team took him to a high school band room and locked the door. The defendants then allegedly demanded that he complete substantial musical arrangements within four days.

According to Rolling Stone, Taylor objected to the conditions and requested sufficient food, water, and rest breaks. He alleges the defendants ignored his complaints.

The filing also describes musicians sleeping on the floor during breaks. Taylor claims the production involved more than 150 performers who faced demanding rehearsals and inadequate provisions.

The Kanye West opera lawsuit also raises questions about compensation. Taylor alleges the defendants promised substantial payments, producer credit and future opportunities. However, he claims they failed to honor those commitments.

He also alleges that West’s team presented Nebuchadnezzar and another opera, Mary, as nonprofit religious projects. Taylor disputes those claims, pointing to ticket sales. Furthermore, Taylor claims West used his compositions in commercially released music without proper compensation. These allegedly include Travis Scott’s “Telekinesis” and tracks from Vultures 2.

West previously faced another lawsuit involving allegedly unpaid production work on Vultures 2. That case involves a different musician and separate allegations. Meanwhile, performer Willie Alexander has also sued over his experience working on Nebuchadnezzar. His separate lawsuit remains pending.

In another dispute involving the 2019 opera, West agreed to a $1.35 million settlement with performers and workers. The court granted final approval in July 2025.

Taylor now seeks damages for alleged fraud, false imprisonment, and unfair business practices, alongside copyright-related relief. West’s representatives had not publicly responded to the new allegations at the time of reporting.

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