Photo Credit: Netflix

John Shannon and Sarah Williams were spotted together at a California bar months after their breakup and amid revelations about Shannon’s infidelity. The former couple appeared to be on cordial terms during the outing, which took place on the same day they filmed the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion.

John Shannon and Sarah Williams spotted after reunion

According to TMZ, John Shannon and Sarah Williams were spotted at a bar in Burbank, California, on October 24. They were accompanied by fellow Season 11 cast members Erika Ellis and Blake Carver. The outing reportedly took place on the same day the cast filmed the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion.

The former couple did not display any public affection, while Erika and Blake reportedly appeared more physically affectionate with each other.

The sighting comes after Shannon’s admission that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with a woman he met during a boys’ night out. During the reunion, he revealed that the woman was a stripper who also worked as an escort. Although he insisted that nothing physical happened between them, Shannon acknowledged that he had crossed a boundary and described his actions as a betrayal of his marriage.

Sarah said the messages ultimately led her to end the relationship. She also discussed how Shannon’s communication style had hurt her, including his repeated name-calling during disagreements. Shannon acknowledged his role in the marriage’s breakdown and said he had started attending therapy.

The couple first connected in the pods during the Boston-based 11th season of Love Is Blind. However, their relationship got off to a rocky start. Williams learned that Shannon had ranked her among his bottom two choices in the dating experiment. They eventually worked through their differences. These included disagreements over issues such as abortion rights and vaccinations. They became the season’s only couple to marry.

They married on March 27, 2025, but separated just over a year later. Williams filed for divorce in Massachusetts on June 4, 2026, citing an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage. The couple had reportedly begun living separately on April 15, 2026.

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