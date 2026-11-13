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Molly O’Connell is single again. The Southern Charm star confirmed her breakup with an older musician during the Season 12 premiere. Their conflicting schedules ultimately ended their eight-month relationship.

While the romance has ended, Molly’s dating life could take another interesting turn. The new season already hints at unexpected developments involving one of her castmates.

Southern Charm star Molly O’Connell confirms breakup

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Molly opened up to Venita Aspen about her relationship status during the November 12 premiere. “Our schedules are completely opposite, and we didn’t get to spend enough time with each other, so we kinda just ended it,” she told producers.

Molly first confirmed the relationship in December 2025. At the time, she described her boyfriend as a musician who had lived in Charleston for years. However, she never revealed his identity.

The romance made headlines when Molly introduced her mystery boyfriend. Her former flame Shep Rose, praised the musician, revealing that the couple also played in a band together. During the Season 11 reunion, Molly disclosed their 18-year age gap. She was 38, while her boyfriend was 56. The reality star joked that she liked a little seasoning in her relationships.

However, the breakup doesn’t mean Molly’s romantic storyline has ended. The Southern Charm Season 12 trailer teases a surprising development involving Austen Kroll. In the preview, Austen admits to Craig Conover that he went home with Molly. His revelation upsets Salley Carson, who has her own complicated history with Austen.

Interestingly, Austen had previously admitted to flirting with Molly following his breakup with Audrey Pratt. However, Molly apparently didn’t realize he was making a move at the time. Meanwhile, Molly’s earlier romance with Shep also ended amicably. She previously explained that they were better suited as friends.

Although Molly confirmed her single status during the premiere, her current relationship with Austen remains unclear. The upcoming episodes promise more answers about their unexpected connection.

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