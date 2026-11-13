Taylor Frankie Paul / Instagram

The Bachelor has announced Sam Hartman as its Season 30 lead following the controversy surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul and her canceled season of The Bachelorette.

ABC revealed the casting decision on Friday, Nov. 13, with the 27-year-old NFL quarterback appearing on Good Morning America to discuss his upcoming role.

Sam Hartman named The Bachelor Season 30 lead after Taylor Frankie Paul controversy

Hartman, a practice squad quarterback for the Washington Commanders, shared his initial reaction to becoming the new Bachelor during his television appearance.

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” he admitted.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the athlete also acknowledged that dating multiple women on the reality series would be challenging.

“I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough,” Hartman said.

His comments followed ABC’s announcement that he would lead the show’s 30th season and hand out roses to contestants.

The casting news also marked the franchise’s first lead announcement since ABC pulled Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette from its schedule.

Paul had been selected to headline Season 22 of the dating series. However, the network canceled her season in March after footage of a 2023 domestic violence incident involving Paul and her former partner resurfaced.

The controversy disrupted the franchise’s planned programming months before ABC announced Hartman’s casting for The Bachelor Season 30.

Unlike Paul’s canceled season, Hartman’s upcoming installment is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can also stream episodes on Hulu the following day.

Hartman’s selection brings an NFL player into the leading role as the franchise prepares for its milestone 30th season.

However, ABC has not indicated that the controversy involving Paul influenced its decision to cast Hartman.

For now, the quarterback has confirmed his participation and acknowledged his nervousness about the upcoming dating experience.

The post ‘The Bachelor’ Makes Wild NFL Gamble After Taylor Frankie Paul Scandal appeared first on Reality Tea.