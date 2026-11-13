Photo Credit: @tyrabanks / Instagram

Tyra Banks and Law Roach are well-known figures in their respective fields and have also shared a professional relationship. However, their relationship appears strained amid rumors of a feud. New interviews suggest that Banks has sent a pointed message to Roach while addressing the speculation.

Tyra Banks tells Law Roach “I gave you that voice” while addressing feud rumors

Entertainment Tonight recently shared a video on X featuring an interview with Tyra Banks. During the conversation, someone asked her about the current state of her relationship with Law Roach. Smiling, the TV personality addressed the feud rumors by telling Roach, “I gave you that voice.”

Tyra said, “I actually haven’t even talked to Law, but I see him talking, Chile. Every interview he’s got something to say about Ms. Banks. I see you, boo.”

“I gave you that voice. I was the first person to put you on TV and told you that you’re a star. And, he’s doing it. He knows how to get attention. That’s all I’ll say. And, I see,” she added when the host asked for her response to Roach.

Banks made similar remarks when TMZ’steam asked her about her relationship with the stylist. The TV personality responded, “I haven’t talked to Law since I’ve been on Project Runway, so we haven’t spoken.”

Rumors of tension between Banks and Roach emerged following a heated exchange during Project Runway Season 22 and their subsequent interviews. Although both have pushed back against claims of a serious feud, their on-screen disagreement and public remarks have continued to attract attention.

Banks’ claim that she gave the stylist a major television opportunity is supported by Roach’s own comments. During an interview, Roach said he respected Banks because she gave him his first major television opportunity through America’s Next Top Model.

However, the Chicago-born stylist also described himself and Nina Garcia as the only true fashion experts on the Project Runway judging panel. He further revealed that although Banks gave him his first television opportunity, she had never hired him to work as her stylist.

The post Tyra Banks Sends Pointed Message to Law Roach Amid Feud Rumors — Report appeared first on Reality Tea.