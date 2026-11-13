Photo Credit: Big Bro with Kid Cudi via YouTube

Travis Barker has opened up about a health scare that changed his relationship with smoking. The Blink-182 drummer admitted he struggled to give up the habit. A frightening diagnosis eventually forced him to reconsider his choices.

What Travis Barker has said about his esophageal health

During Wednesday’s episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi, Barker discussed his diagnosis. He revealed that doctors discovered precancer of the esophagus before he quit smoking. The musician also admitted what finally convinced him to stop.

“I only quit because I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus,” Barker explained. He acknowledged his previous marijuana consumption during the conversation. “I loved blunts and I would smoke too much,” he added.

Barker also recalled seeking advice from his doctor, who was a friend. He asked, “Is this serious?” His physician delivered a warning that the musician could not dismiss.

“This is your warning shot, Trav. Don’t f–k around. You gotta stop smoking,” his doctor reportedly told him. He admitted the conversation changed his perspective. Without that intervention, he believed he would have continued smoking.

The drummer even joked about his previous expectations. He thought he could follow Willie Nelson’s example. “I would have never stopped,” Travis acknowledged about his smoking habits.

This was not the first time Barker discussed struggles with substance use. He previously revealed developing an opioid addiction because of his fear of flying. Initially, he took painkillers before flights to manage his anxiety.

However, his consumption eventually became much more serious. The American Musician recalled needing medication simply to function. At his addiction’s height, a security guard monitored his breathing.

A near-fatal plane crash in 2008 eventually became his turning point. The accident killed three friends and left Travis hospitalized for 11 weeks. He previously described the experience as his rehabilitation.

“If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit,” he told Men’s Health in 2021. Following his hospitalization, he flushed his medications down the toilet. Now, his latest revelation highlights another serious warning that changed his life.

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