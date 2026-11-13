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Pete Hegseth awarded a U.S. Army sentinel a medal after the soldier reprimanded his group over laughter near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

The Defense Secretary presented Specialist Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Thursday, November 12, a day after footage of the encounter circulated online.

Pete Hegseth honors army sentinel after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier incident

The incident occurred at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, following a Veterans Day ceremony. Iglesias reprimanded Hegseth’s group after hearing laughter near the memorial.

According to TMZ, Hegseth and his staff had laughed while standing on steps near the tomb.

Iglesias, who was guarding the memorial, reminded the group to maintain silence and respect.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!” he shouted.

A video capturing the exchange subsequently gained attention online.

However, the encounter took another turn the following day when Hegseth recognized the Army sentinel for performing his duties.

A War Department official told TMZ that Hegseth welcomed members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, to the Pentagon.

During the visit, he presented Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his conduct at the memorial on November 11.

Hegseth also shared a photograph of the award presentation on social media.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots,” he wrote.

The recognition followed the soldier’s public warning to Hegseth’s group about maintaining silence at the memorial.

Iglesias belongs to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, whose sentinels guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier around the clock. The memorial honors unidentified American service members who died in military service.

According to the report, sentinels do not wear rank insignia while guarding the tomb. This tradition ensures they do not outrank the unidentified soldiers they honor.

The award ceremony brought Iglesias and Hegseth together again after their Veterans Day encounter.

TMZ confirmed that Hegseth personally presented the medal, while the War Department official attributed the recognition to Iglesias’ execution of his responsibilities at the tomb.

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