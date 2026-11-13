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Fans know Sarah Paulson for her versatile acting skills and the diverse roles she has portrayed. However, she is also known for speaking her mind. She recently addressed “people on the internet” spreading false claims about her alleged cosmetic procedures.

Sarah Paulson addresses internet claims about her appearance

The actress appeared on Thursday’s episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast. During the conversation, she discussed various aspects of her personal and professional life. Paulson also addressed claims circulating online about her appearance.

Paulson said, “I don’t put anything in my face. I have no goo in there. People all over the internet think that I’ve done my lips, my forehead, everything. I’ve done nothing to my face.”

Handler then pointed out that the actress was sitting on the opposite side of the couch from her usual spot. Paulson explained that she preferred one side of her face because she believed it looked “better” than the other.

The 51-year-old confirmed that she tries to have her roles filmed from that side as much as possible. When Handler asked what she disliked about the other side of her face, the American Horror Story star explained that it looked “a little less sharp” and “just a little softer.”

“No, I can see that you’ve done nothing. I don’t mean that in a negative way. You look like you, and you don’t look like you need anything,” Handler responded, supporting Paulson’s remarks.

Paulson has previously faced scrutiny over her appearance. In 2020 and 2021, her use of prosthetic makeup for a television role attracted criticism. Her appearance in a face mask at the May 2026 Met Gala also sparked discussion.

During an April 2024 conversation with her friend Pedro Pascal for Interview magazine, Paulson discussed the lines developing on her face. She explained that repeatedly making intense facial expressions during performances of the Broadway play Appropriate could leave permanent lines between her eyebrows.

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