Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 focused heavily on authenticity. Or, in the case of Heather Dubrow, accusations that she was the opposite. Several RHOC cast members called out Fancy Pants for her “fake” behavior.

At the RHOC Season 20 reunion, Heather was in the hot seat. Earlier in the season, Emily Simpson revealed that Heather called newbie Carmella Garcia “trashy” and reportedly told production she shouldn’t be part of the cast. However, in Vegas, while cameras were rolling, Heather defended Carmella when Vicki Gunvalson mom-shamed her.

Most of the RHOC cast members regarded Heather’s actions as phony and inauthentic. Has Heather always acted one way in front of the camera and another behind the scenes? The evidence from this season seems to confirm her co-star’s allegations.

Why Heather Dubrow’s RHOC castmates are right to question her authenticity

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/Bravo

At the reunion, Heather tried to explain her reasoning about Carmella. According to Heather, she “liked” Carmella, but she felt that adding her to the show was “a bad plan.” And it all came down to geography.

Since it was tough for production to film at Heather’s home in Los Angeles, why add a newbie who lives an hour from the O.C.? That excuse doesn’t make sense.

Once Heather knew that the ladies were going to share her “trashy” remark with Carmella, Heather came clean and apologized. Still, Carmella was confused because Fancy Pants had been friendly. Heather even asked Carmella to help find her daughter a rental.

At the reunion, Emily refused to let Heather off the hook. “It’s the way you deflect from the real issue. You’re taking zero responsibility because you’re so concerned about your image and the way you look,” she stated.

During RHOC Season 20 Reunion Part 1, Jennifer Pedranti called Heather out for denying that she gossiped “about Tamra [Judge] between seasons.” When Tamra insisted that all the ladies make off-camera comments, Emily opined, “Not to the degree that you’re literally two different people.”

It certainly seems as if Heather allegedly made shady comments when the cameras were down. Whenever she was confronted about this reported behavior, she spun the story in a new direction. A prime, awe-inspiring example was when Heather changed the narrative about Carmella and looped in geography.

Many of Heather’s co-stars were left doubting whether Heather was really their friend. Her actions led them to question whether their bonds were genuine. And let me be clear: I believe that all these Orange County ladies talk about each other off-camera.

With Heather, the difference was that she repeatedly used deflection. Talking badly about Carmella and then asking her to help with a real estate venture showed that Heather wasn’t being honest.

Unfortunately, this season’s incidents demonstrated that Heather wasn’t being real. Moving forward, she needs to rectify this problem if she wants to be buddies with her RHOC co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is streaming on Peacock.

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