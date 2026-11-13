Photo Credit: Photo Credit: @ChrisBrownTV and @Usher / YouTube

Usher and Chris Brown are reportedly struggling to get along during their joint R&B tour. According to an insider, tensions between the singers have escalated backstage. This includes a heated disagreement that has added to the drama surrounding the cancellation of several concerts.

Source claims ongoing tension between Usher and Chris Brown amid joint R&B tour

Despite their tour collaboration, Usher and Chris Brown are reportedly experiencing tension backstage. The claims emerged after two upcoming tour dates were canceled. The SoFi Stadium show in Inglewood on November 16 and the December 6 concert at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium were canceled.

According to PEOPLE, a source said the issues between the singers dated back to before they agreed to tour together. The insider described their relationship as professional rather than friendly. They added that Usher viewed Chris as egotistical and someone with anger issues.

The tensions reportedly escalated during their Atlanta concert run, when the opening show started nearly two and a half hours late.

The source said Chris wanted to delay the start because of heavy traffic around the stadium, giving more fans time to arrive. Usher, however, was frustrated by the delay and blamed Chris, leading to a heated backstage exchange.

Usher was reportedly yelling at Chris, saying, “You think you know ATL better than me?!”

The source said the artists’ competing egos and desire to have the final say had created friction. Their teams reportedly stepped in to ease the tension. The singers later appeared to make peace in front of the audience, hugging and dapping each other up.

However, the source said, “they were doing it for show,” adding that the two could not “stand each other.”

Usher and Chris are scheduled to perform in Inglewood on November 15. However, their teams are reportedly unsure whether both artists will take the stage.

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