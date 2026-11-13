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Russell Brand’s legal case may have reached its conclusion following the court’s verdict, but the headlines surrounding him continue to make waves. His ex-wife, Katy Perry, has also found herself in the spotlight since the trial ended. Now, reports suggest that the singer is facing “uncomfortable questions” about Brand.

Katy Perry’s friends ask why ‘she never opened up about what life was like being married to’ Russell Brand, per source

Actor received a 10-year and 6-month prison sentence, which prompted news outlets to cover the case and reporters to question Katy about it. However, the coverage did not stop there. Rob Shuter’s substack reveals that the singer’s friends are questioning why she never spoke publicly about her marriage to Brand.

A source told Naughty But Nice, “People close to Katy believe she must have seen things that made her uncomfortable. She was married to him, lived with him and saw a side of him the public never did. The idea that she never witnessed anything troubling is difficult for some people to accept.”

“Nobody is suggesting Katy was responsible for his behavior. But people are asking why she has never really opened up about what life was like being married to him, particularly now that the allegations have become impossible to ignore,” they added.

The singer and actor tied the knot on October 23, 2010, and finalized their divorce on July 14, 2012. In a 2013 Vogue interview, Katy Perry revealed that Brand texted her on December 31, 2011, asking for a divorce.

The two never spoke again after that day. Even during Brand’s trial and throughout the years that followed, the American singer maintained a dignified silence. An old interview resurfaced after the trial, showing the 42-year-old describing Russell’s behavior as controlling and painful.

Some reports also suggest that Katy initially blamed herself for the breakdown of her marriage. However, after learning the “real truth,” she reportedly stopped holding herself responsible and moved on with her life.

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