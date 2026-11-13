Photo Credit: abc

DWTS Season 35 reached a new ratings milestone on November 10. The episode attracted the season’s largest audience and earned its highest rating among adults aged 18 to 49.

The latest figures also continued the ABC competition’s year-over-year growth as six remaining couples prepared for the upcoming semifinals.

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 hits a new demographic ratings high during Grammy Night

The Dancing With the Stars Grammy Night episode attracted 7.39 million viewers across ABC and Disney+, according to Nielsen’s final same-day ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the figure surpassed the previous season high of 7.36 million viewers, recorded on October 20.

Preliminary Nielsen figures placed the November 10 audience at 7.33 million. The final ratings later increased that total to 7.39 million.

The episode also recorded its highest rating of the season among adults aged 18 to 49.

The November 10 broadcast earned a 1.59 rating in the key advertising demographic, exceeding the previous season high of 1.56 from October 13.

Preliminary Nielsen data recorded a 1.58 rating, equivalent to approximately 2.15 million viewers aged 18 to 49. The final rating subsequently rose to 1.59.

The episode featured contestants performing routines inspired by Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated songs.

Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Brandy, and Monica also delivered live performances during the broadcast.

The episode also featured a surprise elimination, leaving six couples in the competition. They will compete in the semifinals on November 17.

The latest ratings also highlighted the show’s continued growth compared with its previous season.

Through November 10, Season 35 averaged approximately 6.91 million same-day viewers per episode, compared with 6.1 million at the equivalent point in 2025.

The show’s average rating among adults aged 18 to 49 also increased from 1.23 last season to 1.48 this year.

Every episode this season has also attracted higher ratings than its corresponding broadcast in 2025.

The reported figures also covered same-day viewing rather than the program’s complete audience across all platforms.

According to the report, an additional week of cross-platform viewing typically contributed more than one million viewers to the total.

The November 10 episode marked a new viewership high as Dancing With the Stars headed into its semifinals.

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